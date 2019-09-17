Gators Breakdown: Trask and Jones prepared to be starters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When the Gators take the field vs Tennessee, it won't be Feleipe Franks taking the snaps. After the Franks' injury, Kyle Trask will look to make his first start as the Vols visit Gainesville.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles, from Read and Reaction, to break down head coach Dan Mullen's comments on the QB position moving forward. The two also take a look at the issues in the run game and the turnovers the defense is creating.

