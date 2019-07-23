Gators Breakdown: UF picked second in the SEC East. Best case, worst case scenario.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It came as no surprise last week, the college football media pegged Florida to finish behind Georgia in the SEC East. Given that we know there is some love for the Gators out there, what are the best case and worst case scenario for the upcoming season?

David Waters is joined by Will Miles as the two discuss those items and a look ahead to the start of fall camp.

