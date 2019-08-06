Gators Breakdown: What does Florida need to prove in 2019?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's nothing new... Florida has one of the toughest schedules in the country. From opening the season vs Miami, a brutal mid-season stretch, and closing with rival FSU the Gators have their work cut out for them.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

David Waters is joined by Will Miles on what Florida needs to prove this season with that tough schedule and get fan's thoughts on what the matter as well.

Follow @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play

