Coughlin's remarks single out Smith, Ramsey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin used his time on the podium at the state of the franchise on Thursday to drive home the point of discipline.

That shouldn’t have come as a surprise.

Coughlin, a stickler for authority, accountability and, even when it's not mandatory, availability, said that “every player should be here,” for the team’s mini camp.

Two players, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith, did not show up for the camp.

It’s largely assumed that Coughlin, who coached the Jaguars from their inaugural season in 1995 before being fired following the 2002 season, was taking a not-so-veiled shot at the absence of Smith and Ramsey.

"Success in the NFL demands struggle," he said. "Those who have everything given to them become lazy, selfish and insensitive to the real values of team. The hard work that many try to avoid is the major building block for the development of an outstanding football team.”

That could have run into issues with the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement, which states in Article 21, Section 5(a): “No Club official may indicate to a player that the Club’s offseason workout program or classroom instruction is not voluntary”

NBC's Pro Football Talk said it had reached out to the league for comment on Coughlin's remarks, but had not received a response.



