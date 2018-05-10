Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Alex Noren share early lead in 1st round of The Players

Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 10, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Calm conditions and a course in immaculate shape provided a stage for 23 golfers to shoot in the 60s among the morning tee times at the first day of The Players Championship. Among the 21, Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1-ranked player, Webb Simpson, ranked No. 41 in the world, and 18th-ranked Alex Noren all shot opening round 6-under 66s to share the early lead.

Temperatures at the Stadium Course were in the upper 70s and low 80s most of the morning and the breeze out of the east didn't impact the play.

"It's perfect. Fairways are perfect, greens are perfect, and if we read these greens right, the ball should go in the hole," Simpson said after his round. "It's fun to play golf courses that are this well-kept. Two weeks in a row for me, last week Quail Hollow was perfect for me, as well. It's fun to play golf courses like this, and it's also fun to play well on them."

Johnson, who has held the No. 1 ranking for 15 months, can lose his spot atop the rankings if one of four players wins here this week: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose.

Among that quartet, Thomas shot 1-over 73 and Spieth struggled to a 3-over 75, while Rose, powered by an eagle on number 12, shot 4-under par, 68. Rahm plays in the afternoon.

"I feel like I got a good game plan around here," Johnson said. "I feel like I played it the same way most of the times I played it, other than I fade the ball instead of draw it -- but it still requires you to hit the same kind of shots off the tees. But I don't know, today I drove it well and hit some nice shots and rolled in a few putts. It adds up to a good score."

Defending champion Si Woo Kim shot the best opening round for a defending champion since the tournament moved to TPC Sawgrass in 1982 with a 5-under 67. No man has ever successfully defended the title at The Players.

The featured group of Rory McIlroy, Thomas and Spieth attracted the biggest crowds, although McIlroy suspected that the afternoon featured threesome of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler would garner even more attention.

"It was actually quieter out there than I thought it would be," McIlroy said. "It wasn't bad. It was a nice morning round. I didn't feel like there was any, any more atmosphere out there than there usually would have been. That might be a little bit different tomorrow afternoon. I'll take a look and see how the that group gets on this afternoon and see what that's like, but it was nice. It wasn't anything out of the ordinary."

A number of golfers said that they expected the playing conditions to be more difficult in the afternoon as the greens dry out and again Friday after some early low scores.

"I think it's tomorrow and then in the weekend maybe greens will be more firm and faster. I think the weekend is more important," Kim said.

