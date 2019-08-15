Sports

Report: Earnhardt Jr. and family survive plane crash

By News4Jax.com Staff

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family avoided serious injury during plane that crashed on Thursday, according to multiple news reports.

Earnhardt, his wife, Amy, and their child were on a plane that was attempting to take off when it ran off the runway and caught fire at the Elizabethton Airport, according to WJHL

 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.