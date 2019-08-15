Report: Earnhardt Jr. and family survive plane crash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family avoided serious injury during plane that crashed on Thursday, according to multiple news reports.

Earnhardt, his wife, Amy, and their child were on a plane that was attempting to take off when it ran off the runway and caught fire at the Elizabethton Airport, according to WJHL.

The Elizabethton TN* fire chief says Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy are OK after their plane ran off the runway and caught fire today.https://t.co/4DHwZ0GNJ0 — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) August 15, 2019

