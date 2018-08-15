Episcopal's Cole Crane headed to Junior Pan Pacific Games in Fiji

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy are two of the biggest names in the sport of swimming. Both got their start in the Jacksonville area. Episcopal senior Cole Crane is on his way to becoming the latest swimming product from the First Coast to garner some national attention.

Cole is one of the top 20 swimmers in the country under the age of 18 and was recently chosen to represent the United States at the Junior Pan Pacific Games in Fiji.

“If you care to much that’s when you get nervous,” said Cole, who will begin his 48-hour journey to Fiji on Thursday. “If you get more relaxed about your races and you don’t get to mad when you swim bad but understand why you swam bad. That’s when you can go out there and not be nervous.”

Cole will compete in the 50 and 100 free and the 100 and 200 fly in Fiji. Next year Cole will swim for the University of Texas and Episcopal head coach Martin Zubero feels he’s ready for all levels of competition.

“When the pressure is really on in a high-profile meet such as nationals, U.S. Open, high school state championship he really rises to the occasion.”



