Fireworks still planned at Jumbo Shrimp game Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jumbo Shrimp’s fireworks celebration will go on.

Despite Wednesday’s late-afternoon barrage of thunderstorms, the team is still planning on business as usual for its game against visiting Chattanooga at 7:05 p.m. More so than the game, the Jumbo Shrimp will cap the night with its most patriotic and festive fireworks show of the year.

The weather, at least as of now, hasn't changed that.

It's the final of a four-game homestand against the Lookouts before the Jumbo Shrimp head on the road to visit Mobile.

But more importantly, the fireworks will still go on.

5:37PM WEATHER UPDATE: The gates are OPEN! And we are planning to start as close to 7:05pm as possible! Our BIGGEST fireworks show of the season follows! — Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) July 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.