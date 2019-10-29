Five area volleyball teams eye spots in regional finals

Bishop Kenny volleyball player Cameron Fenner sets a ball during the Region 1-4A playoff opener against West Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Five area volleyball teams continue their playoff path on Tuesday night.

A matchup between a pair of local teams, Bishop Kenny hosting Yulee, headlines the regional semifinal round. The second-seeded Crusaders (18-10) swept West Florida, while Yulee (22-4) topped Pensacola, 3-1 in the Region 1-4A opener. Kenny swept Yulee in the regular season.

Ponte Vedra (21-6), the top-seeded team in Region 1-5A, hosts fifth-seeded Lynn Haven Mosley (16-11). In Region 1-2A, Christ's Church (22-6) hosts No. 5 Ocala St. John Lutheran (14-5). In 3-4A, No. 7 seed Menendez (16-7) travels to face No. 6 Montverde (14-10).

Winners of Tuesday's matches advance to the regional finals on Nov. 5. As No. 1 seeds, both Ponte Vedra and Christ's Church would host those finals, should they win.

Among the local teams left, three have won state championships since 2014 — Kenny, Christ's Church and Ponte Vedra.

Regional semifinals

All matches Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Region 1-5A: (5) Lynn Haven Mosley at (1) Ponte Vedra

Region 1-4A: (3) Yulee at (2) Bishop Kenny

Region 3-4A: (7) Menendez at (6) Montverde

Region 1-2A: (5) Ocala St. John Lutheran at (1) Christ's Church



