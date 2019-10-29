Florida, Georgia fans roll into RV City, ready to start the party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida-Georgia game is just a few days away and on Tuesday, fans will start to arrive in RV City to set up their campers.

The gates to RV City open at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, crews were on site preparing for campers and fans to arrive. Michael Mcveigh and his daughter, Caitlin, stopped by to plan out their tailgate spot before arriving on Tuesday.

"We are counting out the steps on how long the motor home is to see if we can rearrange this year to get it to where we have the most space available and as many people here as possible," Caitlin explained.

RV City is known for its large tailgates and the elaborate camper's decked out in team colors. The Mcveigh's said they've been setting up in RV City for nearly four decades.

It's a tradition they said fans on both teams look forward to every year, no matter who they're rooting for.

"It's outstanding because obviously we're Gators, and we're Bulldogs, but we all get along," Michael said.

Entrance to RV City is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Campers are not allowed to save spaces for friends or other family members. If you are bringing a car along, it needs to be parked in Lot G and costs $80 for the week.

