Foles knocked out of opener with injury

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - Nick Foles' first start with the Jaguars didn't even make it to halftime.

The franchise quarterback threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark, but was leveled on the play and went to the locker room nursing an injury to his left shoulder. The team announced that he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Foles finished 5 of 8 for 75 yards and the touchdown to Chark.

Rookie Gardner Minshew took over for Foles.

If Foles is out any length of time, the Jaguars will certainly have to scour the waiver wire or bring in another quarterback through a trade. Foles and Minshew are the only two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

Foles has endured a rash of injuries in his career, including a broken collarbone in 2014 and a broken right hand in 2012. He has never played in more than 13 games in a season.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.