Former Palm Coast resident Opelka falls in third round at Wimbledon

Reilly Opelka, who grew up in Palm Coast, stretches to return to Milos Raonic in a men's singles match during day five of Wimbledon on Friday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

WIMBLEDON, England - Former finalist Milos Raonic ended Reilly Opelka's Wimbledon run by beating the towering American in straight sets in the third round.

In a matchup of big servers, Raonic broke twice in each of the last two sets to win 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1 and reach the fourth round for the fifth time. Both players finished with 13 aces each but Raonic had only seven unforced errors to Opelka's 31.

The 6-foot-11 Opelka, who grew up in Palm Coast in Flagler County, was making his Wimbledon debut and knocked out three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the second round.

Raonic lost to Andy Murray in the 2016 Wimbledon final.

Opelka lived in Palm Coast for six years before moving to Boca Raton to train.

