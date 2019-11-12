Former Ribault star Rennia Davis picks up SEC hoops honor

Tennessee guard Rennia Davis (0), a Ribault product, reacts after scoring in the first half of a first-round game against UCLA in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament last season. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Ribault girls basketball star Rennia Davis had a big night for Tennessee on Monday.

On Tuesday, Davis earned SEC Women's Basketball Player of the Week honors as her hot start to the 2019-20 season continued.

Davis tied a career-high with 33 points at No. 16 Notre Dame in a 74-63 win over the Irish. Davis completed the double-double night with 10 rebounds. According to the SEC Network, it was the first 30/10 game that a Tennessee player has had against a ranked opponent since Candace Parker in 2008, which also came against Notre Dame.

Davis, a junior wing, is averaging 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in Tennessee's 3-0 start. The SEC honor was the second of her career.

Davis is one of the best women's basketball players in area history. She led Ribault to three state championships during her decorated career and finished with 2,304 points, second in area history to another former Trojan, and current Ribault coach Shante Stevens (2,780).



