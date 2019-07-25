Four goals for Jaguars as training camp opens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Day one of Jaguars training camp was anything but brutal as far as weather is concerned.

Temperatures in the low 80s, increasing cloud cover as practice went on, and a light breeze made it one of the most comfortable opening days were training camp in Jaguars’ history.

Doug Marone began the day by outlining his basic expectations for every player on the team.

“Basically we have laid out four things,” Marrone said “One, I obviously want everyone to be on time. No. 2, I want everyone to be prepared. No. 3, I want everyone to give their best effort. No. 4, I want us to focus on winning. Those are the things that I’m really making sure I’m concerned about.

Linebacker Myles Jack was less than 100% and did not practice after a rough night. Jack was up vomiting before sunrise.

“At 4:45 a.m. Myles called me, so I went down,” Marrone said. “He was sick, so we’re just going to give him fluids and things of that nature. But I will say this in talking to Myles, I was like, ‘Myles, look. You threw up, you have a bug, let’s get you right.’

"But he really wanted to be out there today, especially on the first day. So, when you don’t see him out there, he’s got — I don’t know exactly what he has, but I was with him at 4:45 a.m. this morning and he was just vomiting and didn’t sleep well. We’ll just get him right, and he’ll be fine.”

Marone revealed that linebacker Jake Ryan had a setback. The free-agent acquisition was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list. That means the setback occurred off of the practice field. Ryan is one of the few linebackers with substantial experience on the Jaguars roster.

The Jaguars did get one player back on the field. Rookie running back Ryquell Armstead was removed from the physically unable to perform list, after medical tests confirmed his health.

“We had a misread by the condition, Marrone said “So, when we were talking about putting him on PUP, and then we officially did, and then all of a sudden we retested it because we knew there must have been a malfunction, boom, he was fine. We took him off, and he’s ready to go. That’s what happened there.”

