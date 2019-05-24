Fournette focused on the future, not disappointing 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Leonard Fournette is ready to put a forgettable 2018 season behind him.

The Jaguars third-year running back met with the media on Friday for the first time since the end of a disastrous second season in the league ended last December. Fournette rushed for just 439 yards and five touchdowns and played in eight games.

He made it clear on Friday that no one was thinking about 2018.

“After the season we had last year, I think everybody kind of hit the restart button,” Fournette said.

The LSU product had a challenging 2018 season, marred by injuries, a suspension and overall ineffectiveness as the Jaguars lumbered to a 5-11 record. His offseason wasn’t kind either. Fournette's conditioning was called into question. Executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin ripped Fournette's sideline demanor in the regular season finale.

Coach Doug Marrone said after the regular season that the team had voided the remaining guarantees in Fournette’s rookie contract after he left the bench to join a fight on the other side of the field in a loss at Buffalo.

He was arrested after a traffic stop last month for driving on a suspended license after he was pulled over for speeding and illegal window tint.

Fournette is ready to turn the page, and looked lean on Friday, saying that he was 226 pounds and focused.

“It’s a new everything, clean start for a lot of us guys,” he said. “We not focused on the past, the past is the past. Couple things I did this offseason, I admitted to, yeah I was wrong, but we moved on we in a good place right now.”



