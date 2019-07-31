Fred Taylor on All-25 ranking: 'What a joke'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fred Taylor had a pointed message for those who questioned his place in Jaguars history.

The Jaguars’ career rushing leader (11,271) was none too pleased about his spot on the Jaguars All-25 on Wednesday, a list voted on by members of the local media which ranks the top players in franchise history.

Taylor teed off the voting panel on Twitter, reminding those in a not-so-subtle way what he thought of the spot.

“I’m not sure who voted but they missed. What were you guys doing for the 11 YEARS I carried the team. One day someone (other than me) will recognize how valuable I was. I did something only 21 players in history of the game done at my position.”

#WhatAJoke

Offensive tackle Tony Boselli is a lock at No. 1 on the All-25 on Thursday.

.@FredTaylorMade is the best running back in franchise history and one of the best to play in the NFL.



More on the Jaguars All-25 presented by Sharpie:https://t.co/RZvcgZFt80 pic.twitter.com/ukvVLnjvrr — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 31, 2019

Rounding out the top five on the All-25: receiver Jimmy Smith, running back Maurice Jones-Drew and quarterback Mark Brunell.

Taylor rushed for 11,695 yards and 66 touchdowns in his career, his yardage total ranking 17th in NFL history. His total in Jacksonville alone ranks 21st in NFL history, right in front of O.J. Simpson’s 11,236.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.