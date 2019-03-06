From ramen noodles to Florida Man, Jumbo Shrimp promotions have it all

Ramen noodles. Homage to the TV show “Miami Vice.” The return of Thirsty Thursdays.

And Florida Man!

Welcome to the 2019 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp promotional baseball schedule.

Topping the list are a few things bound to stir interests in fans and others that will make them ask, "Why?"

For the beer faithful, Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays return with cold brews every Thursday, with the exception of April 4, for $1 and $2. The team also has 22 fireworks shows scheduled, five free military appreciation nights and 13 games of giveaways.

Here are a few headliners.

Halfway to Pumpkin Spice Night on April 27 will get 2,000 fans a coffee tumbler.

Vice Night on May 11, a throwback to the 1980s hit TV show “Miami Vice,” which starred Don Johnson as Sonny Crockett and Phillip Michael Thomas as Rico Tubbs. The Jumbo Shrimp will don Vice Night jerseys for that game.

Ramen noodle appreciation night is June 22. The first 2,000 fans will receive Jumbo Shrimp-flavored Ramen noodles.

A $2 bill appreciation day on July 2 will get 500 fans one of the most unheralded pieces of US currency.

And what would a minor league baseball team in Florida’s promotional schedule be without a nod to the ever-present Florida Man, a viral meme that symbolizes wild and often unbelievable antics committed by residents in the state.

Standing in a road during the rage of a hurricane? Florida Man.

A person throwing a live alligator through the window of a Wendy’s drive-thru? Florida Man.

That meme gets its own night in Jacksonville, July 26, where one odd or unique state law will be broken each inning.

Opening day for the Jumbo Shrimp is April 4 against the Jackson Generals.

A glance at the Jumbo Shrimp promotional schedule.

