Gators release 2020 football schedule

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two and a half weeks before the 2019 schedule opens, the Florida football team has released its 2020 football schedule.

With the Southeastern Conference announcing the schedule for all 14 conference schools Wednesday, the Gators know that they will open the 2020 schedule against Eastern Washington on Sept. 5, one week before the first SEC game against Kentucky in the Swamp.

The following week, Florida hosts South Alabama before traveling for the first road game of the season, Sept. 26 at Tennessee.

Other schedule highlights include the first trip to Ole Miss since 2007. That comes on Oct. 17. The following week, the Gators will have a bye week to prepare for the trip to Jacksonville and a Halloween matchup against Georgia.

The Gators will finish the season with non-conference games against New Mexico State on Nov. 21 and the annual Florida-Florida State game on Nov. 28 in Tallahassee.

2020 Florida Football Schedule

-Sept. 5 – vs. Eastern Washington (Gainesville, Fla.)

-Sept. 12 – vs. Kentucky (Gainesville, Fla.)

-Sept. 19 – at South Alabama (Gainesville, Fla.)

-Sept. 26 - at Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

-Oct. 3 - vs. South Carolina (Gainesville, Fla.)

-Oct. 10 - vs. LSU (Gainesville, Fla.)

-Oct. 17 - at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

-Oct. 24 – Bye week

-Oct. 31 - vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)

-Nov. 7 - at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)

-Nov. 14 - vs. Missouri (Gainesville, Fla.)

-Nov. 21 - vs. New Mexico State (Gainesville, Fla.)

-Nov. 28 - at Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

-Dec. 5 - SEC Championship (Atlanta, Ga.)



