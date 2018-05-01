How to Uber to The Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The Players Championship and the ride-sharing service Uber will continue to work together for the 2018 event to help fans get to and from the golf tournament safely.

Uber will have a designated pickup and drop-off area at 880 A1A North, the Ponte Vedra shopping plaza, for the this year's tournament, which returns to THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 8-13.

“As The Players continues to grow in popularity and size, one of our primary goals is to make every fan’s experience at The Players as seamless, fun and safe as possible,” said Jared Rice, executive director of The Players. “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the most well-known ride-sharing service to help fans get into and out of the tournament safely and efficiently, and we encourage all of our fans to take advantage of Uber’s services during tournament week.”

Uber will drop people off at the 880 A1A North, Ponte Vedra shopping plaza, and fans will take a short shuttle to the Couples Entry (Shuttle ATP).

When they leave the tournament, fans will take a shuttle from the Couples Entry to the Uber pickup location at the Ponte Vedra shopping plaza.

The shuttle location will be located outside the Couples Entry (Shuttle ATP), meaning fans will be picked up and dropped off at the same location.

“Uber is excited to extend our partnership with The Players Championship,” said Kasra Moshkani, general manager for Uber in Florida. "At the tap of a button, golf fans can once again rely on reliable transportation to and from The Players from anywhere in the Jacksonville area."

Getting to The Players:

Download or update the Uber app on your phone. Enter Destination: The Players Championship. Arrive at 880 A1A North, the Ponte Vedra Beach shopping plaza. Take the designated Uber shuttle from the parking lot near the shopping plaza to the Couples Entry located off ATP Boulevard. Enter the tournament through the Couples Entry.

Leaving The Players:

Exit the tournament grounds through the Couples Entry. Follow the tournament signage to the designated Uber shuttle pickup area outside the Couples Entry. Take the designated Uber shuttle from the Couples Entry to the parking lot at 880 A1A North, the Ponte Vedra Beach shopping plaza. Get in an available Uber and head to your preferred destination.

If you plan to drive to the event, parking passes must be purchased in advance from ThePlayers.com.

