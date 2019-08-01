High School 9:12 picks up major donation from CSI Companies

Airstream Ventures founder Alan Verlander holds a check for $10,000 presented to High School 9:12 by CSI Companies on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High School 9:12 received a big donation on Thursday.

CSI Companies donated $10,000 to High School 9:12 on Thursday afternoon, a gift that will allow 50 students the opportunity to take academic boot camp courses for ACT and SAT preparation.

High School 9:12 was started last year by Alan Verlander’s Airstream Ventures. The 9:12 initiative centers around helping high school students in numerous areas — life skills, test preparation and more — to prepare them for success now and later in life.

CSI set a goal of funding academic boot camp courses for 50 students through the 9:12 initiative. Those are roughly $200 apiece.

CSI Companies has been active in supporting area athletics and high school students the last two years, helping support the inaugural Fortegra High School 9:12 basketball tournament last December. It is also one of the main supporters behind the second annual Fortegra 9:12 basketball event this December at Episcopal.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.