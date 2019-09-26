High school cross country: Top runners, times of 2019

Girls cross country athletes compete during the Katie Caples Invitational on Sept. 21 at Bishop Kenny.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High school cross country season has officially reached the halfway mark. District tournaments begin the week of Oct. 21. A look at the top 10 area runners and times.

BOYS

Rank, Runner, School, Time, Meet

1. Rheinhardt Harrison, Nease, 16:08.90, Spikes and Spurs Classic

2. Bradley Ball, Nease, 16:13.92, Spikes and Spurs Classic

3. Justin Tackling, Nease, 16:18.90, Bale-n-Trail

4. William Brady, Bolles, 16:20, Bale-n-Trail

5. Will Livesay, Fleming Island, 16:27.10, Bale-n-Trail

6. Cole Rutkowski, Bolles, 16:30, Katie Caples Invitational

7. Kameron Wallizada, Fleming Island, 16:31.20, Bale-n-Trail

8. Matthew Stratton, St. Johns CD, 16:33.94, Cecil Hurricane Makeup Meet

9. Dylan Nelson, Oakleaf, 16:38.30, Bale-n-Trail

10. Jahari White, Bartram Trail, 16:38.90, Bale-n-Trail

GIRLS

Rank, Runner, School, Time, Meet

1. Madison Niederriter, St. Augustine, 18:45, Bale-n-Trail

2. Maxine Montoya, Bolles, 18:52.90, Bale-n-Trail

3. Elizabeth Csikai, Bolles, 18:59, Katie Caples Invitational

4. Reilly Barber, St. Augustine, 18:59, Katie Caples Invitational

5. Ella Mickler, Bolles, 19:02, Katie Caples Invitational

6. Elizabeth Iliff, Creekside, 19:04, Katie Caples Invitational

7. Laci Watford, University Christian, 19:10.10, Bale-n-Trail

8. Naila Etique, Nease, 19:11.20, Bale-n-Trail

9. Mei Chang, Fleming Island, 19:21.30, Bale-n-Trail

10. Leah Pelham, Paxon, 19:24.10, Bale-n-Trail

Source: Flrunners.com.



