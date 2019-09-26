High school cross country: Top runners, times of 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High school cross country season has officially reached the halfway mark. District tournaments begin the week of Oct. 21. A look at the top 10 area runners and times.
BOYS
Rank, Runner, School, Time, Meet
1. Rheinhardt Harrison, Nease, 16:08.90, Spikes and Spurs Classic
2. Bradley Ball, Nease, 16:13.92, Spikes and Spurs Classic
3. Justin Tackling, Nease, 16:18.90, Bale-n-Trail
4. William Brady, Bolles, 16:20, Bale-n-Trail
5. Will Livesay, Fleming Island, 16:27.10, Bale-n-Trail
6. Cole Rutkowski, Bolles, 16:30, Katie Caples Invitational
7. Kameron Wallizada, Fleming Island, 16:31.20, Bale-n-Trail
8. Matthew Stratton, St. Johns CD, 16:33.94, Cecil Hurricane Makeup Meet
9. Dylan Nelson, Oakleaf, 16:38.30, Bale-n-Trail
10. Jahari White, Bartram Trail, 16:38.90, Bale-n-Trail
GIRLS
Rank, Runner, School, Time, Meet
1. Madison Niederriter, St. Augustine, 18:45, Bale-n-Trail
2. Maxine Montoya, Bolles, 18:52.90, Bale-n-Trail
3. Elizabeth Csikai, Bolles, 18:59, Katie Caples Invitational
4. Reilly Barber, St. Augustine, 18:59, Katie Caples Invitational
5. Ella Mickler, Bolles, 19:02, Katie Caples Invitational
6. Elizabeth Iliff, Creekside, 19:04, Katie Caples Invitational
7. Laci Watford, University Christian, 19:10.10, Bale-n-Trail
8. Naila Etique, Nease, 19:11.20, Bale-n-Trail
9. Mei Chang, Fleming Island, 19:21.30, Bale-n-Trail
10. Leah Pelham, Paxon, 19:24.10, Bale-n-Trail
Source: Flrunners.com.
