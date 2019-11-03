High school football playoff field set, brackets released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The high school football playoff field is set.
The Florida High School Athletic Association released the brackets Sunday morning, the first year of the new RPI-style format. A total of 25 area teams made the state playoffs.
The area has a few all-local matchups in Friday's opening round and they're good ones.
In Region 1-6A, No. 6 Columbia visits No. 3 Ponte Vedra and No. 7 St. Augustine travels to face No. 2 Lee. In Region 1-5A, No. 4 Raines hosts No. 5 Westside. And in 1-3A, No. 3 Episcopal hosts No. 6 Baldwin.
Also in 1-3A, Trinity Christian, whose schedule was one of the most challenging in the state, moved up a slot at starts its playoff chase on the road as the No. 5 seed at No. 4 Ocala Trinity Catholic. Trinity had been sixth since the first RPI standings came out.
Games are 7:30 p.m., with the exception of the Raines-Westside game at 6:30 p.m.
Earning opening round byes: Bolles and West Nassau, seeded 1 and 2, respectively, in Region 1-4A and University Christian, the top seed in Region 1-2A. The top six teams in Class 1A-4A qualify, while the top eight in Class 5A-8A qualify.
District champions in 5A-8A earned one of the top four seeds, while the top RPI teams took spots 5-8. RPI, or ratings percentage index, use percentages of a team's winning percentage, an opponent's winning percentage and an opponent's opponent's winning percentage to come up with an RPI.
The biggest changes from Week 10's RPI standings were seeding changes and not many area teams falling out.
North Florida Educational Institute had been hanging to a spot on in Region 1-2A, but slipped out of the No. 6 and final playoff position after a loss Friday to Hilliard.
Other programs that finished with solid records, but missed out on the playoffs included Oakleaf (7-3) in Region 1-8A, Fletcher (6-4) in Region 1-7A and Wolfson (7-3) in Region 1-3A.
First-round playoff matchups
Friday, Nov. 8
Class 8A
Region 1-8A
(8) Mandarin at (1) Seminole
(5) DeLand at (4) Timber Creek
(6) Flagler Palm Coast at (3) Apopka
(7) Spruce Creek at (2) Bartram Trail
Region 2-8A
(8) Lake Nona at (1) Riverview Sarasota
(5) Newsome at (4) Steinbrenner
(6) Riverview at (3) Osceola
(7) Lennard at (2) Dr. Phillips
Region 3-8A
(8) Boca Raton at (1) Vero Beach
(5) Treasure Coast at (4) Santaluces
(6) Palm Beach Gardens at (3) Deerfield Beach
(7) Centennial at (2) Palm Beach Central
Region 4-8A
(8) Taravella at (1) Miami Palmetto
(5) South Dade at (4) Western
(6) Miami at (3) Stoneman Douglas
(7) Coral Gables at (2) Columbus
Class 7A
Region 1-7A
(8) Crestview at (1) Edgewater
(5) Lincoln at (4) Winter Springs
(6) Wekiva at (3) Fleming Island
(7) Chiles at (2) Niceville
Region 2-7A
(8) Melbourne at (1) Armwood
(5) Bloomingdale at (4) Winter Haven
(6) Tampa Bay Tech at (3) Viera
(7) Wiregrass Ranch at (2) Lakeland
Region 3-7A
(8) East Lake at (1) Palm Beach Lakes
(5) Venice at (4) Lehigh
(6) Pinellas Park at (3) Manatee
(7) Seminole Ridge at (2) Mitchell
Region 4-7A
(8) South Broward at (1) St. Thomas Aquinas
(5) Plantation at (4) Hialeah
(6) Blanche Ely at (3) Atlantic
(7) Fort Lauderdale at (2) McArthur
Class 6A
Region 1-6A
(8) New Smyrna Beach at (1) Escambia
(5) Pensacola Washington at (4) Mainland
(6) Columbia at (3) Ponte Vedra
(7) St. Augustine at (2) Lee
Region 2-6A
(8) Boca Ciega at (1) Gaither
(5) Clearwater at (4) Dixie Hollins
(6) Springstead at (3) Lake Minneola
(7) Countryside at (2) Largo
Region 3-6A
(8) Braden River at (1) Palmetto
(5) Port Charlotte at (4) Hillsborough
(6) Charlotte at (3) Westwood
(7) Auburndale at (2) Lake Gibson
Region 4-6A
(8) South Fort Myers at (1) Naples
(5) Dunbar at (4) Miami Central
(6) North Fort Myers at (3) Fort Myers
(7) Lely at Dillard
Class 5A
Region 1-5A
(8) Suwannee at (1) Wakulla
(5) Westside at (4) Raines, 6:30 p.m.
(6) Tallahassee Godby at (3) Parker
(7) Baker County at (2) Pensacola Pine Forest
Region 2-5A
(8) Bishop Moore at (1) Orlando Jones
(5) Citrus at (4) Nature Coast Tech
(6) Vanguard at (3) Menendez
(7) North Marion at (2) Dunnellon
Region 3-5A
(8) Chamberlain at (1) Rockledge
(5) Eau Gallie at (4) Jesuit
(6) Atlantic at (3) River Ridge
(7) Sebring at (2) Lake Wales
Region 4-5A
(8) Key West at (1) Plantation American Heritage
(5) North Miami Beach at (4) Cypress Lake
(6) Miami Killian at (3) Jensen Beach
(7) Stranahan at (2) Miami Northwestern
Class 4A
Region 1-4A
(1) Bolles, bye
(5) South Walton at (4) Marianna
(6) Bradford at (3) Gadsden County
(2) West Nassau, bye
Region 2-4A
(1) Cocoa, bye
(5) Astronaut at (4) Keystone Heights
(6) Cypress Creek at (3) Villages Charter
(2) South Sumter, bye
Region 3-4A
(1) Lakewood, bye
(5) Clewiston at (4) Lake Placid
(6) Lemon Bay at (3) Tampa Catholic
(2) Delray Beach American Heritage, bye
Region 4-4A
(1) Gulliver Prep, bye
(5) Miami Carol City at (4) Miami Booker T. Washington
(6) Monsignor Pace at (3) Cardinal Gibbons
(2) University
Class 3A
Region 1-3A
(1) Pensacola Catholic, bye
(5) Trinity Christian at (4) Ocala Trinity Catholic
(6) Baldwin at (3) Episcopal
(2) Florida State University School, bye
Region 2-3A
(1) Lakeland Christian, bye
(5) Melbourne Central Catholic at (4) Frostproof
(6) Trinity Prep at (3) First Academy
(2) Holy Trinity Episcopal, bye
Region 3-3A
(1) Berkeley Prep, bye
(5) Clearwater Central Catholic at (4) Calvary Christian
(6) Benjamin at (3) Cardinal Newman
(2) Bishop Verot, bye
Region 4-3A
(1) Calvary Christian
(5) Edison at (4) Westminster Christian
(6) St. Andrew's at (3) Somerset Academy
(2) Chaminade-Madonna, bye
Class 2A
Region 1-2A
(1) University Christian, bye
(5) Florida A&M at (4) Tallahassee North Florida Christian
(6) St. Joseph at (3) Aucilla Christian
(2) Tallahassee Maclay, bye
Region 2-2A
(1) Victory Christian, bye
(5) Deltona Trinity Christian at (4) Orangewood Christian
(6) St. Francis at (3) Oak Hall
(2) Foundation Academy, bye
Region 3-2A
(1) Cambridge Christian, bye
(5) Keswick Christian at (4) Admiral Farragut
(6) Zephyrhills Christian at (3) Seffner Christian
(2) Northside Christian
Region 4-2A
(1) Champagnat Catholic, bye
(5) Miami Christian at (4) Neumann
(6) Moore Haven at (3) First Baptist Academy
(2) Westminster Academy
Class 1A
Region 1-1A
(1) Baker, bye
(5) Graceville at (4) Freeport
(6) Jay at (3) Northview
(2) Vernon, bye
Region 2-1A
(1) Blountstown, bye
(5) Port St. Joe at (4) Bozeman
(6) Jefferson County at (3) Sneads
(2) Taylor County, bye
Region 3-1A
(1) Madison County, bye
(5) Branford at (4) Hilliard
(6) Union County at (3) Dixie County
(2) Lafayette, bye
Region 4-1A
(1) Newberry, bye
(4) Trenton at (5) Chiefland
(6) Wildwood at (3) Hawthorne
(2) Pahokee, bye
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.