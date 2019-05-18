High school softball: Creekside, Ridgeview, Oakleaf headed to final four

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three more area softball teams punched tickets to the state semifinals on Friday night, including a pair from Clay County. They join Trinity Christian (Class 4A) and University Christian (3A), who earned their final four trips earlier in the week.

Region 1-8A

Jaycie Brookshire led a big offensive attack as Super 6 No. 1 Oakleaf crushed East Ridge 13-0 in six innings in the regional final.

Brookshire had three hits and four RBI in a 14-hit Knights outburst. Katie Kistler, Baylee Goddard, Kaylee Lambrecht and Aspen Windesheim all added multi-hit games for Oakleaf. The Knights will face Winter Springs in the state semis on May 23 at 4:05 p.m. in Vero Beach.

Region 1-7A

Allie Bratek belted two home runs as Creekside rolled into the state semifinals with an 11-4 win over Niceville in the regional finals. The Knighs will face Fort Myers on May 23 at 1:35 p.m. in Vero Beach.

Region 1-6A

Brittany Michael had a dominant game in the circle, striking out nine and throwing a four-hitter as Ridgeview beat West Florida 5-1 in the regional final. Brooke Michael had a double and drove in two runs for the Panthers. Ridgeview will face Sebring on May 23 at 11:05 a.m. in Vero Beach.

Region 1-5A

Marianna scratched out a pair of runs and that was enough to turn back host Baker County 2-0 in the regional finals.

