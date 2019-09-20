High school state track meet moving to Gainesville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - The high school state track and field championships are moving from Jacksonville.

The Florida High School Athletic Association announced on Friday that the University of Florida will host the event for the next three years. The state track meet had been held at the University of North Florida for the past two years and six of the last eight. IMG Academy hosted the state meet in 2016-17.

The 2020 event will be May 13-16 at the James G. Pressly Stadium, Percy Beard Track.

"James G. Pressly Stadium, Percy Beard Track has been the historical training ground for some of the world's best track & field athletes over the years", FHSAA executive director George Tomyn said in a release. "We would like to thank the GSC [Gainesville Sports Commission] for their commitment, and we are excited to give our member schools and student athletes a memorable experience they remember for a lifetime."

The new schedule also includes a format change. The first two classifications will now compete Wednesday and Thursday, and the final two will go Friday and Saturday. In recent history, all four classifications competed simultaneously.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.