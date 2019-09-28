High school volleyball: Fleming tops Ponte Vedra in 1-2 battle

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - On a busy day of volleyball across the First Coast, Fleming Island and Bartram Trail rose to the top.

Fleming Island, the No. 2 team in the News4Jax Super 6 poll, topped No. 1 Ponte Vedra 2-1 on Saturday morning in a battle between the area's best.

The Golden Eagles topped the Sharks 25-23, 22-25, 21-19. The match was originally to be played in early September, but was postponed due to Hurricane Dorian. It a 21-match Ponte Vedra winning streak against local programs. The last area team to top the Sharks? Fleming Island did it twice last season.

Emma Richards had 10 kills and 22 assists to lead the Golden Eagles.

Her final kill to win it was originally ruled out of bounds and the point given to the Sharks (12-4) to tie things at 20-all. But after a brief discussion between the main official and the back judge, it was ruled that Ponte Vedra touched the ball before it went out of bounds. That flipped the score and gave Fleming the two-point edge to clinch it.

JJ Ramirez had 17 digs and Kailey DiPaula added 19 assists for Fleming (8-4).

Zeta Washington led the Sharks with 12 kills and Logan Mignerey added 10. Jessica Shattles had 27 assists. Sophia Ervanian and Mignerey both had 19 assists.

The third team at the tri-match, Santa Fe, topped both the Sharks (25-17, 21-25, 15-11) and Golden Eagles (26-24, 23-25, 15-12).

• Bartram Trail knocked off host Bolles and then Tampa Catholic to win the Elise Bush Invitational on Saturday. The Bears topped the Celtics in the final, 2-0 (25-13, 25-19).

For the Bears, Gaby Taveras, Klaire Vandeusen and Sammy Sicoli led the all-tournament team. Also making the squad were: Bolles' Grace Albaugh and Ella Schellenberg, Fletcher's Azra Mulalic and Alexandra Hennessey, Middleburg's Tamin Trott and Keystone Heights' Madison Heskett.



