Bulldogs girls soccer ready to defend 2A state championship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As a steady rain came down at Hodges Field on the campus of the Bolles School, the Bulldogs girls soccer team didn't seem to mind the wet weather one bit. In fact their head coach was acutally happy about the dark skies.

"We may deal with some skipping balls today, we may see the same thing tomorrow night," said Bolles girls soccer head coach Matt Tracy. "We will be better equipped to handle it, so nobody else is happy with the rain but I am very thankful we got the weather today."

Senior outside back Lauren Boswell sees the practice outside as an advantage over their opponent.

"We are closer to Stetson where the match is tomorrow, so maybe down there at Cardinal Gibbons they aren't having this weather and we are out here practicing in it so it will help us come out and beat them."

If the Bulldogs beat Cardinal Gibbons in Deland on Wednesday night, it would be the fourth time in five years that the 2A state championship trophy will belong to Bolles. As a student at Bolles for a very long time, Boswell says that there wouldn't be a better way to end her high school career than with a win.

"I've been at Bolles for almost 15 years. I've watched the Bolles girls soccer teams as I grew up, so as a senior, a leader, winning tomorrow will be something that I will never forget," said Boswell.

Fellow senior Wendell Zimmerman plays right next to Boswell on the back line of the Bulldogs defense. She says that the pressure to win back to back titles isn't there because they did that as freshman and sophomores. The pressure, if any, comes from within.

"For me at least, if we win it would be three for the seniors in four years. So, I think it is more about just the title. I don't think we are as concerned with having the back to back titles because we did to that already. There's still some pressure because it is our last game, but that comes with the state championship."

