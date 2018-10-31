CW 17 to air high school basketball tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The bracket for the inaugural Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational presented by The CSI Companies was released today, announcing the four first-round matchups. The Bolles School will face Ribault High School in the final game of the opening night at the Episcopal School of Jacksonville.

Every game of the event will be broadcast online through Channel 4 and on the radio at 1010 AM. The semifinals will be televised on CW17 on tape delay on Saturday Dec. 15, with the championship game being televised live at 7 p.m.

The three-day, eight-team tournament starts on Dec. 13 at 12:30 p.m. with First Coast taking on Providence. The second game features Bishop Kenny versus Orange Park, followed by Episcopal facing Ponte Vedra at 6 p.m., with the Bolles-Ribault matchup set for 8 p.m.

“We’ve got a great tournament field and the first-round games reflect that,” said Airstream Ventures CEO Alan Verlander. “We’re looking forward to a great event that showcases these student-athletes and raises awareness of these fantastic programs.”

The first semifinal will match the winners of the First Coast-Providence and Bolles-Ribault at 6 p.m., with the winners of Bishop Kenny-Orange Park and Ponte Vedra-Episcopal in the second semifinal at 8 p.m.

The consolation bracket games start at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 14. The seventh-place game starts the competition on Saturday, Dec. 15, with the fifth-place matchup set for 2 p.m., and the third-place game set for 4 p.m.

For more information on the event and to purchase your tickets, including courtside seats with VIP room access, visit the Jacksonville High School 9:12 website: JaxHighSchool912.com

