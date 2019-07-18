Icemen extend contract of coach Jason Christie

Jacksonville Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After guiding the team to a playoff appearance in their second season in Jacksonville, the Icemen have rewarded head coach Jason Christie with a multi-year contract extension.

Christie has won more games as a head coach than any man in ECHL history, including 62 in two seasons with the Icemen.

"Coach Christie has been an integral part of our team both on and off the ice,” said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. “Jason has established himself as one of the most successful coaches in the game and he recently led our team to the playoffs in just our second season. It is a very exciting time for our organization."

The Icemen announced new local ownership Tuesday with Andrew Kaufman joining the franchise.

Christie has made 11 postseason appearances as an ECHL head coach earning a total of 45 postseason victories.

“I want to thank our ownership and management team for the opportunity to continue to be a part of this first-class organization,” said Christie. “We built a lot of momentum last season and we need to continue to raise the bar moving forward. My family and I have made North Florida our home and we are excited to remain here in a community that has such a passion for Icemen hockey.”



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.