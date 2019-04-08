Icemen to face Florida in ECHL playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Icemen are head to the playoffs. And with the final games of the ECHL regular season being played today, we know the first round matchup. As a result of the Icemen losing Sunday and South Carolina winning, Jacksonville falls to the fourth seed, meaning that they will face the top seed, the Florida Everblades in the first round.

The series is scheduled to on Thursday in Estero on the Everblades Home Ice.

The series schedule:

Game 1: Thursday, April 11, Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 2: Saturday, April 13, Jacksonville at Florida, 7:00 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 3: Thursday, April 18, Florida at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)

Game 4: Friday, April 19, Florida at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)

Game 5: Saturday, April 20, Florida at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena) **

Game 6: Monday, April 22, Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena) **

Game 7: Wednesday, April 24, Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena) **

**If Necessary

The winner of the series will advance to face the winner of the Orlando SolarBears vs. South Carolina Stingrays series.

Tickets are on sale for the home games via the Icemen's website.

