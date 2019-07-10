Inaugural Bold City Showcase features 3 football games to open season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High school football on the First Coast is getting a big opening week of the 2019 season.

The inaugural Bold City Showcase will feature three games on Saturday, Aug. 24, and will be broadcast live on television and radio by WJXT Channel 4 and 1010 XL/92.5 FM.

Bartram Trail will face Lee at 1 p.m., Mandarin draws Atlantic Coast at 4 and University Christian faces Bolles at 7. Bolles will host all three games.

“Once again, we are excited about creating a first-class high school event, this time in the sport of football. We are so proud to have six great high school programs in our inaugural event,” said Airstream Ventures founder and CEO, Alan Verlander.

“High school sports are the grassroots heartbeat of our city and football fans will now be able to experience a collegiate type atmosphere to kick off the year. Our media partners in 1010XL and WJXT Channel 4 The Local Station raise this event to heights and we are expecting this to be a new tradition in Jacksonville for a long time.”

Live television broadcasts of high school football games have picked up for local teams over the years, but remain a unique situation. The Bold City Showdown in 2018 featured Mandarin and Atlantic Coast in a Thursday night game in Week 1. The Mustangs won that game 39-7 and went on to win the Class 8A state championship.

Fewer than 15 games have been broadcast on local, regional or national television since 2005.

“I recall the very first conversation with Alan Verlander a few years back when I told him Channel 4 was going to create an event to showcase high school football in Jacksonville,” said Bob Ellis, general manager and vice president of Channel 4 and CW 17.

“To watch last year’s prime time game and then see this event come to life this year is exactly what defines The Local Station in Jacksonville. Celebrating these athletes and their families is going to be a wonderful day for our community and to do it with great partners at 1010XL and Airstream Ventures makes it extra special.”

A glance at notable regular season high school football games since 2005 to be shown live on local, regional or national television.

2018: Mandarin 39, Atlantic Coast 7

2017: Cartersville (Georgia) 52, Bartram Trail 45

2014: Buford, Ga. 17, Trinity Christian 0

2014: IMG Academy 34, Trinity Christian 21

2014: Trinity Christian 35, Eastside Catholic (Washington) 21

2013: Highlands (Kentucky) 47, University Christian 17

2013: Trinity Christian 27, IMG Academy 24

2012: Sandalwood 28, DeLand 14

2012: Yulee 42, Belle Glade Glades Day 6

2011: Buford 49, Yulee 7

2007: First Coast 26, Berkeley (South Carolina) 23

2006: Nease 24, St. Augustine 21

2005: Hoover (Alabama) 50, Nease 29

