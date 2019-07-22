Jaguars Begin to Arrive for Training Camp

Nick Foles arrives to check-in for Training Camp

Jacksonville, FLA - Jaguars football is back! Training camp starts Thursday but players started reporting on Monday morning.



Rookies and first-year players including Super bowl winning QB Nick Foles has to check into the faculty by noon.

Jags QB Nick Foles is in the building! pic.twitter.com/2zHAtADky1 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 22, 2019



The remaining veterans on will arrive Wednesday, July 24th and the first on-field training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.



Seven practices are open to the public, but fans must register in advance online at www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp19





