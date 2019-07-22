Sports

Jaguars Begin to Arrive for Training Camp

Rookies and first-year players checked in on Monday.

Nick Foles arrives to check-in for Training Camp

Jacksonville, FLA - Jaguars football is back! Training camp starts Thursday but players started reporting on Monday morning. 


Rookies and first-year players including Super bowl winning QB Nick Foles has to check into the faculty by noon. 


The remaining veterans on will arrive Wednesday, July 24th and the first on-field training camp practice is  Thursday, July 25.


Seven practices are open to the public, but fans must register in advance online at www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp19
 
 

