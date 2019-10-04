Jaguars' Dareus cited for marijuana possession

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was cited for possession of marijuana in Neptune Beach on Wednesday morning.

Dareus was pulled over initially for speeding at 1:55 a.m., according to the police report. Upon pulling Dareus over, the officer noticed a strong marijuana odor.

Neither Dareus, nor the three passengers in his vehicle, took responsibility for the marijuana or the marijuana grinder that were found.

Dareus was issued a notice to appear for possession of marijuana under 20 grams, as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dareus has six tackles this season for the Jaguars.





