Jaguars' Dareus cited for marijuana possession

Defensive tackle was pulled over early Wednesday morning

By Justin Barney - Sports Editor
Logan Bowles/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was cited for possession of marijuana in Neptune Beach on Wednesday morning. 

Dareus was pulled over initially for speeding at 1:55 a.m., according to the police report. Upon pulling Dareus over, the officer noticed a strong marijuana odor. 

Neither Dareus, nor the three passengers in his vehicle, took responsibility for the marijuana or the marijuana grinder that were found. 

Dareus was issued a notice to appear for possession of marijuana under 20 grams, as possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Dareus has six tackles this season for the Jaguars. 


 

