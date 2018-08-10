Major Misprint: Custom Jags jersey arrives with Pats logo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A die-hard Jaguars fan is upset after he claimed the customized jersey he ordered online featured a Patriots logo on the front.

Tim Richert told News4Jax he ordered the jersey a few weeks ago from the NFL Shop. He had it customized with his last name and the number 75.

“As a diehard fan since the inception of the franchise, I was devastated to see this atrocity even exists, and for it to happen to me was perceived as a slight to all Jags fans everywhere,” Tim Richert said.

Richert said it came in a plastic bag. He called the NFL Shop immediately after he noticed the error.

"They offered to replace my jersey once they have received this one and would credit my account within 10 business days, and I would have to pay to ship the jersey back to them. It would also take up to 10 days to receive the jersey to them."

Richert also said the Jacksonville Jaguars organization personally reached out to him and agreed to overnight the correct jersey and refund his money.

Diehard #Jaguars fan Tim Richert says he ordered a custom Jags jersey from the NFL Shop. He claims he got this - with the #Patriots logo on the front. “I was devastated to see this atrocity even exists, and for it to happen to me was perceived as a slight to all Jags fans.” pic.twitter.com/mpoYIckTSr — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 9, 2018

He describes the Jaguars and Patriots as a "bitter AFC rivalry." This could be partly due to the fact that the New England Patriots defeated the Jaguars in the AFC Championship, keeping them from going to the Super Bowl.

We have reached out to the NFL Shop, but have not heard back.

The Jaguars took the field yesterday for the first preseason game against the Saints.

