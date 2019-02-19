Jaguars hire Dom Capers as defensive assistant

Former NFL head coach Dom Capers will join the Jaguars coaching staff as an assistant.

Capers will serve as a senior defensive assistant under defensive coordinator Todd Wash.

“Dom Capers is one of the most respected defensive coaches in the game today, and he has been for many years,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said.

“His defenses have long been among the most effective and productive in the NFL. He has career experiences and accomplishments that will benefit our coaches and our players. He adds a unique perspective and veteran presence that will be valuable assets to immediately help us. I look forward to working with Dom and having him on our staff.”

Capers last coached in the NFL in 2017, serving as the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. He served in that position for nine seasons. Capers was also the Jaguars defensive coordinator in 1999-2000. He was the head coaching hire of two NFL expansion teams, the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. He has a 48-80 career record as a head coach.



