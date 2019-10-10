Jaguars injury report: Minshew, Ramsey limited in practice

Jaguars backup quarterback Gardner Minshew is helped up after being sacked during Thursday’s preseason loss to the Falcons.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew popped up on the injury report on Thursday as he battles a groin problem.

Minshew was limited in practice on Thursday as the Jaguars (2-3) prepare to face the Saints at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

The rookie appeared on the team's injury report with a groin injury and was listed as a limited participant. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey returned to practice on Wednesday and was again listed as limited on the injury report as he continues to battle a back injury that has caused him to miss the last two games, the first time that he's missed games in either college or the NFL.

Defensive end Lerentee McCray (oblique) did not practice on Thursday.



