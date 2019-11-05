Jaguars LB Myle Jack nominated for Salute to Service award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was nominated for the Salute to Service award by the team on Monday.

Jack, the fourth-year linebacker from UCLA and the weekly guest of the Mark Brunell Show on CW17, was nominated by the Jaguars "for his support of service members and the pride he takes in honoring the military."

Jack was involved in the Stars & Strikes bowling event last year where 200 military members and their families took part in a night of bowling. Last offseason, Jack visited several military units during a USO tour in South Korea.

Jack's great uncle is a Vietnam veteran.

Each NFL team nominates a person within the organization — not necessarily a player — who honors and supports the military community. The winner will be announced on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl.

