Jaguars LT Cam Robinson out for season with knee injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson will miss the rest of the season with a torn left ACL, News4Jax has learned.

The injury occurred in the first quarter of Sunday’s 31-20 win over the New England Patriots.

While blocking Patriots defensive Adrian Clayborn on a third-and-seven pass play, Robinson took an awkward fall to the ground. He was immediately attended to by the Jaguars’ medical staff and was helped off the field.

According to multiple reports, an MRI on Sunday night confirmed the ACL tear, ending the season for the Jaguars second-year left tackle.

Without Robinson the Jaguars will move forward with Josh Wells at left tackle.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone will address the media on this and other updates since Sunday's game on Monday afternoon.

