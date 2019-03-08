Jaguars salary dump begins as five cut

The Jaguars have started their salary cap cleanup on Friday.

Jacksonville has released defensive tackle Malik Jackson, safety Tashaun Gipson, right tackle Jermey Parnell and long snapper Carson Tinker.

In total, the moves save the Jaguars roughly $30 million in salary cap money this year, according to Spotrac. Quarterback Blake Bortles, another player likely to be released, will not be cut Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The salary dump was needed with the Jaguars over the cap by $3.4 million before the moves, according to ESPN

Hyde was a major disappointment with the Jaguars after the team traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Browns for him last year.

According to Spotrac, Jackson’s release will save the team $11 million in cap space. Hyde’s release will clear $4.7 million and Gipson's release will net a $7.45 million savings. Parnell's cap hit was $6 million and Tinker's was $860,000.

Jackson started every regular season game his first two seasons here, including an eight-sack year in 2017. But Jackson’s role diminished in last season and he came off the bench in six games as rookie first-round pick Taven Bryan saw a larger role.

While Jackson wasn’t necessarily a bad signing, the midseason trade for Hyde was a whiff. The Jaguars hoped that Hyde would become a larger threat in the ground game as Leonard Fournette dealt with injuries and a suspension, but Hyde never fit.

He started just two games in Jacksonville and rushed for 189 yards and no touchdowns on 58 carries. To be fair, the Jaguars' offensive line was one of the league's worst due to a slew of injuries.

Gipson signed as a free agent in 2016 and started every game in his three seasons here. His best season came in 2017 when he had four interceptions and 64 total tackles.

Parnell, 33, was in the last year of his contract with the Jaguars. So, too, was Tinker, 29, who's future with the team was sealed when the Jaguars re-signed Matt Overton this week.



