Jaguars training camp notebook: Day 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars couldn't have asked for better weather to start training camp.

The cloud cover on the first two days of training camp has made it one of the most comfortable starts to camp in Jaguars’ history.

On the field, things weren't as comfortable for the players. Coaches are still in the installation phase for offense and defense.

Day 2 of Jaguars Training camp is in the books. pic.twitter.com/ailBfQHxYF — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 26, 2019

• Rookie linebacker Quincy Williams took some snaps with the first-team defense for the second day in a row.

• A.J. Bouye didn't practice much today. (He didn't appear to be hurt.)

• Calais Campbell says the team has a chip on their shoulder after how last season went.

• Myles Jack was on the field today taking snaps with the 1's after missing the first day of camp.

• Nick Foles found Dede Westbrook a handful of times during 11 on 11's today. It looks like the pair are beginning to get on the same page.



