Jalen Ramsey will miss start of training camp after birth of his child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Sundays, Jalen Ramsey is responsible for shutting down the opposing team’s best receiver. Wednesday morning the Jaguars cornerback revealed what will be the most important assignment of his life.

Ramsey tweeted that he is now the father of a baby girl.

My baby girl born a day after her Uncle Mal. God is Great 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 25, 2018

The Jaguars veterans reported for training camp on Wednesday and Ramsey says that for the time being he’ll remain in Tennessee to spend time with his family and new baby girl.

