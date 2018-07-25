Sports

Jalen Ramsey will miss start of training camp after birth of his child

Jaguars CB now the father of a baby girl

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter
Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Sundays, Jalen Ramsey is responsible for shutting down the opposing team’s best receiver. Wednesday morning the Jaguars cornerback revealed what will be the most important assignment of his life. 

Ramsey tweeted that he is now the father of a baby girl.

The Jaguars veterans reported for training camp on Wednesday and Ramsey says that for the time being he’ll remain in Tennessee to spend time with his family and new baby girl. 

