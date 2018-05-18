JU lacrosse building will be 'transformational' for men's, women's programs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new building is planned on the Jacksonville University campus. The school announced plans for a new lacrosse complex that will be built between the football field and the soccer field in the northern section of the Arlington campus, and coaches say will make a major difference for both the men's and women's programs.

"It's probably the most important moment in our short history as a program," said John Gallaway, JU's men's lacrosse coach. "For us to have a chance to call some place home, to have locker rooms that are within the coaching offices' realm, we're going to be able to educate more than we ever have. And we're going to make our guys feel professional every time they walk through the door."

Gallaway said that there are only three lacrosse-specific complexes in the country.

"I keep using the word 'transformational,'" said JU women's lacrosse coach Mindy McCord. "From a recruiting standpoint, you have the city. You have the beach. You have this top academic school. So to be able to have just a men's and women's lacrosse facility really separates us among other schools. And to be in warm weather, I don't know why people wouldn't circle JU as a potential opportunity."

The Jacksonville LaCrosse Center will cost $1.87 million to build and will be the home for both the men's and women's lacrosse programs. The building will include 10 offices for coaches, assistants and staff, a conference room and film room and separate locker room, restroom and shower facilities for each team.

"It is so rewarding to see all of the hard work coming to fruition," said JU athletic director Alex Ricker-Gilbert. "We identified this as a priority when I first took on this role and thanks to the overwhelming generosity from the JU family and the support of the university, we are ecstatic to announce we will be putting a shovel in the ground this summer."

