Jumbo Shrimp make top 25 list for merchandise sales again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Its merchandise has never been hotter. Jumbo Shrimp sales have never been better.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have merchandising 101 down to an art.

For the second consecutive season the Jumbo Shrimp were ranked in the top 25 in licensed merchandise sales across minor league baseball.

Where teams rank on that top 25 list weren’t disclosed, but the Jumbo Shrimp continue to maximize their brand since Ken Babby bought the team in 2015. While not wildly popular when initially announced, Babby changed the team’s nickname from Suns to Jumbo Shrimp before the 2017 season.

That name has since caught on, as evidenced by being top 25 in licensed merchandise sales in both 2017 and ’18.

In all, the 160 minor league teams pulled in more than $73.8 million in merchandise sales. That’s a jump of 4.2% from 2017’s mark of $70.8 million.



