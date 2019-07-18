Kingfish Tournament off to a good start on Day 1

Jacksonville, FL - The 39th Greater Jacksonville Kingfish tournament hit the water on Thursday. They began weighing fish for day 1 at around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

After a record-setting Junior Angler saw 141 fish weighed, you had to wonder if it was a good sign that the Kingfish were out there--or, if there were any more left!

When the scales opened the boats were lining up, ready to bring in the catch.

Before a lightning delay, the leading fish belonged to Bryce Jonsson (49.79LB).

