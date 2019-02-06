List of student-athletes committing on National Signing Day 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The following is a list of all the local student-athletes who signed on National Signing Day. If you have an addition to the list, please email to sports@wjxt.com.
(listed in order of ceremony times Wednesday)
FIRST COAST HIGH SCHOOL
Gelique Williams - Football - Bethune Cookman
Tyler Howard - Football - Savannah State
Jalen Gaines - Football - Hutchinson Comm College
Cole Beckham - Football - Garden City Community College
Shamar Rush -Football - Stetson University
Darius Lewis -Football -Georgia Southern, Bethune Cookman
RAINES HIGH SCHOOL
Aric Horne - Football - Iowa State
Brandon Marshall -Football -Mercer University
Matthew Drayton -Football -UConn
James Tarver -Football -UCF
Javon Bonsell - Football - Bethune Cookman
Uriah Ratliff -Football -Bethune Cookman
Janorris Robertson -Football -North Caroline A & T
Bryant Maddox -Football -Livingston
Jamond Handy - Football - Southeastern University
Jaren Wilson -Football -Edwards Waters College
Corliss Holland - Track - FIU
ATLANTIC COAST HIGH SCHOOL
Andrew Whitaker - Baseball -Trinity Baptist College
Cole Reasonover - Football -Defiance College
Demetrius Byrd -Football - Bethune Cookman
Sofia Lopez -Soccer - Ave Marie
Gabi Flores - Soccer - Flagler College
Jackson Skigen - Swimming - Southern Methodist
Brook-Lynn Sandford - Volleyball - Pensacola State
BALDWIN HIGH SCHOOL
Tyler Toliver - Football - Culver Stockton University
Dana Poole -Football - Culver Stockton University
Kristian Johnson -Football - Culver Stockton University
Noah Crews -Football - Southeastern University
AJ Mealer -Football - Jacksonville University
Michael Barnes - Football - Bluefield College
Kevon Moore - Football - Birmingham Southern College
FLETCHER HIGH SCHOOL
Brian Veniard - Baseball - St. Johns River State College
Brock Sinaly - Baseball - Shorter
Ian Brown - Baseball - Lake Sumpter State College
Donya Dreibelbis - CC & Track - Lynn
Jeremiah Payton (early signee) - Football - Miami
Hunter May (early signee) -Football - UT Martin
Jalen Mitchell - Football -Albany State
DJ Bennett - Football -Werner
Latrevious Johnson -Football -Werner
Nick Lavender -Football - Jacksonville University
Jalen Tate -Football -Benedict
Jason Nelson - Football - Lane College
Shelby Barrett - Lacrosse - Huntington College
Megan Davis - Lacrosse - Limestone
Andrew Peterson - Lacrosse - SUNY Morrisville
Taryn Freshwater - Softball - USF
Kyle Smithers - Swimming - Univ. of Montivello
BOLLES
Will Shepherd - Baseball -Dartmouth College
Maeve O’Riordan - Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field - Florida State University
Michael Jubran - Football - Jacksonville University
Kel McCloud - Football - Benedict College
Chris Sanders -Football - Florida A&M University
Pearson Toomey - Football -Furman University (signed December 19)
Claire Cywes - Women’s Soccer - Haverford College
Adrian Grant - Men’s Swimming - Florida Institute of Technology
Miles Herman - Men’s Swimming - Skidmore College
Ethan Thomas - Men’s Swimming - Boston University
Camila Batista -Women’ Swimming - University of New Mexico
Ashley Rabinovich - Women’ Swimming - Wingate University
ED WHITE HIGH SCHOOL
Omari Fiffer - Football - FAMU
Isaiah Flowers - Football - Valdosta State University
Jacari Robertson - Football - Methodist University
RIBAULT HIGH SCHOOL
Jordan Carson - Football - Webber International
Immanuel Smith - Football - Methodist University
Devin Norman - Football - Livingstone University
Sontonius Warren - Football - Livingstone University
Bobby Brown - Football -Monroe College
SANDALWOOD HIGH SCHOOL
Hunter Bradshaw - Baseball - St. Johns River State College
Elizabeth Speight - Bowling - Lourdes University
Grace Wright - CC/Track - Columbia University
Kaleob Parker - Football - FAMU
Jered Geis - Football - Jacksonville University
Kamari Stephens - Football - FAMU
Lauren Fisher - Softball - FAMU
Caley Ruffin - Softball - South Georgia State College
RIDGEVIEW
Tyler Huff - Football - Presbyterian College
Odjuan Whitfield - Football -Troy University
Grayson Edwards - Football - Methodist University
Anthony Troupe - Football - Methodist University
Jaiden Turner - Football - Wheeling Jesuit University
Stanley Jean-Baptiste - Football -Geneva College
BAKER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
Chase Hancock - Football - Georgia Southern
Matthew McDuffie - Football - USF
Tyler Burnsed - Football - Troy
Myles Morrison - Football - Methodist
EPISCOPAL
Hollin Hakimian – Basketball - Wellesley College
Ana Ion – Basketball - Alfred College
Zack Blair - Football - Concordia
Jake Tylski - Football - Charleston Southern
Samuel King - Golf - Cornell
Colin Sirbaugh – Golf - Stetson University
Apryl Parker – Golf - Eckerd College
Stella Chepenik – Lacrosse - Embry Riddle
Kiefer Washburn – Rowing - US Naval Academy
Cole Crane – Swimming - University of Texas
James Kim – Swimming - Tufts
Gabi Carter – Cross Country/Track and Field/Triathlon - UNF
Caroline Johnston – Cross Country/Track and Field/Triathlon - Clemson
Leah Williams – Volleyball - University of Tampa
MANDARIN HIGH SCHOOL
Kris Mitchell - Football - Florida International
Demario Douglas - Football - Liberty University
Darian Oxendine - Football - Tennessee-Martin
Kasimir Absolu - Football - Western Carolina
Zach Mills - Football - Columbia University
Terrell Jennings - Football - FAMU
Nadia Fung - Soccer - Flagler College
Serena Hernandez - Softball - St. Johns River State College
Soraya Hernandez - Softball - St. Johns River State College
Hallie Kern - Softball - Jacksonville University
Victoria Ortiz - Swimming - Indian River State College
Luke Dingfield - Swimming - Gardner Webb University
Kenny Chism - Swimming - Savannah College of Art Design
