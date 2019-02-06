List of student-athletes committing on National Signing Day 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The following is a list of all the local student-athletes who signed on National Signing Day. If you have an addition to the list, please email to sports@wjxt.com.

(listed in order of ceremony times Wednesday)

FIRST COAST HIGH SCHOOL

Gelique Williams - Football - Bethune Cookman

Tyler Howard - Football - Savannah State

Jalen Gaines - Football - Hutchinson Comm College

Cole Beckham - Football - Garden City Community College

Shamar Rush -Football - Stetson University

Darius Lewis -Football -Georgia Southern, Bethune Cookman



RAINES HIGH SCHOOL

Aric Horne - Football - Iowa State

Brandon Marshall -Football -Mercer University

Matthew Drayton -Football -UConn

James Tarver -Football -UCF

Javon Bonsell - Football - Bethune Cookman

Uriah Ratliff -Football -Bethune Cookman

Janorris Robertson -Football -North Caroline A & T

Bryant Maddox -Football -Livingston

Jamond Handy - Football - Southeastern University

Jaren Wilson -Football -Edwards Waters College

Corliss Holland - Track - FIU

ATLANTIC COAST HIGH SCHOOL

Andrew Whitaker - Baseball -Trinity Baptist College

Cole Reasonover - Football -Defiance College

Demetrius Byrd -Football - Bethune Cookman

Sofia Lopez -Soccer - Ave Marie

Gabi Flores - Soccer - Flagler College

Jackson Skigen - Swimming - Southern Methodist

Brook-Lynn Sandford - Volleyball - Pensacola State

BALDWIN HIGH SCHOOL

Tyler Toliver - Football - Culver Stockton University

Dana Poole -Football - Culver Stockton University

Kristian Johnson -Football - Culver Stockton University

Noah Crews -Football - Southeastern University

AJ Mealer -Football - Jacksonville University

Michael Barnes - Football - Bluefield College

Kevon Moore - Football - Birmingham Southern College



FLETCHER HIGH SCHOOL

Brian Veniard - Baseball - St. Johns River State College

Brock Sinaly - Baseball - Shorter

Ian Brown - Baseball - Lake Sumpter State College

Donya Dreibelbis - CC & Track - Lynn

Jeremiah Payton (early signee) - Football - Miami

Hunter May (early signee) -Football - UT Martin

Jalen Mitchell - Football -Albany State

DJ Bennett - Football -Werner

Latrevious Johnson -Football -Werner

Nick Lavender -Football - Jacksonville University

Jalen Tate -Football -Benedict

Jason Nelson - Football - Lane College

Shelby Barrett - Lacrosse - Huntington College

Megan Davis - Lacrosse - Limestone

Andrew Peterson - Lacrosse - SUNY Morrisville

Taryn Freshwater - Softball - USF

Kyle Smithers - Swimming - Univ. of Montivello



BOLLES

Will Shepherd - Baseball -Dartmouth College

Maeve O’Riordan - Women’s Cross Country/Track and Field - Florida State University

Michael Jubran - Football - Jacksonville University

Kel McCloud - Football - Benedict College

Chris Sanders -Football - Florida A&M University

Pearson Toomey - Football -Furman University (signed December 19)

Claire Cywes - Women’s Soccer - Haverford College

Adrian Grant - Men’s Swimming - Florida Institute of Technology

Miles Herman - Men’s Swimming - Skidmore College

Ethan Thomas - Men’s Swimming - Boston University

Camila Batista -Women’ Swimming - University of New Mexico

Ashley Rabinovich - Women’ Swimming - Wingate University

ED WHITE HIGH SCHOOL

Omari Fiffer - Football - FAMU

Isaiah Flowers - Football - Valdosta State University

Jacari Robertson - Football - Methodist University



RIBAULT HIGH SCHOOL

Jordan Carson - Football - Webber International

Immanuel Smith - Football - Methodist University

Devin Norman - Football - Livingstone University

Sontonius Warren - Football - Livingstone University

Bobby Brown - Football -Monroe College

SANDALWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Hunter Bradshaw - Baseball - St. Johns River State College

Elizabeth Speight - Bowling - Lourdes University

Grace Wright - CC/Track - Columbia University

Kaleob Parker - Football - FAMU

Jered Geis - Football - Jacksonville University

Kamari Stephens - Football - FAMU

Lauren Fisher - Softball - FAMU

Caley Ruffin - Softball - South Georgia State College

RIDGEVIEW

Tyler Huff - Football - Presbyterian College

Odjuan Whitfield - Football -Troy University

Grayson Edwards - Football - Methodist University

Anthony Troupe - Football - Methodist University

Jaiden Turner - Football - Wheeling Jesuit University

Stanley Jean-Baptiste - Football -Geneva College

BAKER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Chase Hancock - Football - Georgia Southern

Matthew McDuffie - Football - USF

Tyler Burnsed - Football - Troy

Myles Morrison - Football - Methodist

EPISCOPAL

Hollin Hakimian – Basketball - Wellesley College

Ana Ion – Basketball - Alfred College

Zack Blair - Football - Concordia

Jake Tylski - Football - Charleston Southern

Samuel King - Golf - Cornell

Colin Sirbaugh – Golf - Stetson University

Apryl Parker – Golf - Eckerd College

Stella Chepenik – Lacrosse - Embry Riddle

Kiefer Washburn – Rowing - US Naval Academy

Cole Crane – Swimming - University of Texas

James Kim – Swimming - Tufts

Gabi Carter – Cross Country/Track and Field/Triathlon - UNF

Caroline Johnston – Cross Country/Track and Field/Triathlon - Clemson

Leah Williams – Volleyball - University of Tampa

MANDARIN HIGH SCHOOL

Kris Mitchell - Football - Florida International

Demario Douglas - Football - Liberty University

Darian Oxendine - Football - Tennessee-Martin

Kasimir Absolu - Football - Western Carolina

Zach Mills - Football - Columbia University

Terrell Jennings - Football - FAMU

Nadia Fung - Soccer - Flagler College

Serena Hernandez - Softball - St. Johns River State College

Soraya Hernandez - Softball - St. Johns River State College

Hallie Kern - Softball - Jacksonville University

Victoria Ortiz - Swimming - Indian River State College

Luke Dingfield - Swimming - Gardner Webb University

Kenny Chism - Swimming - Savannah College of Art Design

