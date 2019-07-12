Local MLB update: Austin Slater stays on a tear for Giants

Austin Slater is congratulated by Giants third base coach Ron Wotus as he rounds the bases after he hit a pinch hit grand slam home run on July 6. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The area has been well-represented at the Major League Baseball level this season. Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how those players are doing.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .289 and ranks ninth in the league with 22 HR and eighth with 62 RBI. Went 0 for 2 in the All-Star Game but debuted a new commercial before it that was well received on social media.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Is 2-2 with 40 Ks in 24.1 IP, 4.44 ERA.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Hitting .251 with 19 RBI, 5 HR.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Hitting .327 with 12 HR, 47 RBI.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Has struggled in July, but had been on a roll before this month. Hitting .274 with 7 HR, 44 RBI.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, On the 60-day injured list and no closer to a return from right forearm soreness.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Having a good July at the plate and has lifted average to .255 with 16 HR, 36 RBI.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Absolutely crushing it since being called up last week. Hitting .429 with 9 RBI and 2 HR, including a pinch-hit grand slam against the Cardinals on July 6.

OF D.J. Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Remains on 10-day injured list as he rehabs in the minors. Did very well in Double A in 4 games (.308) and now up in Triple A Norfolk.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Orioles, Hitting .296 with 3 RBI.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Cardinals, Is 5-7 with 4.31 ERA and 82 Ks in 87.2 IP.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Is 1-0 with 2 saves, 1.57 ERA, 28 Ks in 23 IP in Triple A Nashville. Had a save in 6.2 IP in the bigs.

P Walker Lockett, Providence, Mets, Was 0-1 with an 11.74 ERA in 7.2 IP in 2 games with Mets before being optioned back to Triple A Syracuse where he’s 2-2 with a 4.43 ERA in 40.2 IP.

P Alex McRae, JU, Pirates, Is 5-6 in Triple A Indianapolis with 66 Ks in 77.1 IP. Went 0-2 in MLB.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Is 3-3 in Triple A Buffalo with 55 Ks in 72 IP. Was 0-1 in 12.2 IP in Toronto this season and held batters to .229 average.



