Local MLB update: Baez continues hot streak with 3-homer week

Chicago's Javier Baez reacts after hitting a grand slam against the Cincinnati Reds on June 29. The Cubs won 6-0. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A total of 13 players with ties to the First Coast have been on Major League Baseball rosters this season. Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how those players are doing.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .288 with 22 HR, 60 RBI. Slugged three homers over the last week. Well over pace to exceed his career highs in homers (34 in 2018) and RBIs (111 last year).

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Improved to 2-2 with 40 Ks, 4.44 ERA after a win over the Royals on Wednesday. He whiffed nine and allowed just four hits in 6 IP.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Hitting .260 with 5 HR, 19 RBI.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Versatile veteran is hitting .322 with 12 HR, 45 RBI. He’s played three of the four infield positions this season (first, second and third base).

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Keeps grinding away on improvement, and he has done quite a bit of it. Hitting .267 with 6 HR, 43 RBI.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, On the 60-day injured list and no closer to a return from right forearm soreness.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .242 with 15 HR, 34 RBI.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Logged 10.2 IP and allowed just 2 earned runs and a 1.69 ERA in three-game stint in MLB before being optioned back to Triple A. Likely call-up candidate after all-star break.

OF D.J. Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, On a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Orioles as he works his way back from ankle injury. He’s 2 for 15 in that stint, with those two hits both homers.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Cardinals, Is 5-7 with a 4.31 ERA and 82 Ks in 87.2 IP.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Is 1-0 with 2 saves, 1.64 ERA, 28 Ks in 22 IP in Triple A Nashville. Had a save in 6.2 IP in the bigs.

P Walker Lockett, Providence, Mets, Was 0-1 with an 11.74 ERA in 7.2 IP in 2 games with Mets before being optioned back to Triple A Syracuse. He’s 2-1 with 19 Ks in 36.2 IP at two minor league levels this season.

P Alex McRae, JU, Pirates, Is 5-5 in Triple A Indianapolis with 66 Ks in 71.2 IP. Went 0-2 in MLB.



