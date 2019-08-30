Local MLB update: Clevinger's hot streak continues

Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 29. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how area players are doing in Major League Baseball.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .282 with 29 HR and 85 RBI.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, On a tear. Has won nine consecutive games. Last loss was on June 28. Is 10-2 with a 2.72 ERA, 123 Ks in 86 IP.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Hitting .243 with 7 HR, 29 RBI.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Excellent season continues. Hitting .327 with 14 HR, 56 RBI.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Hitting .284 with 11 HR, 69 RBI.

RP Darren O'Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Finally made season debut on Aug. 23 in the Gulf Coast League. Hasn't pitched in the bigs since being acquired at last year's trade deadline.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .221 with 21 HR, 50 RBI.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Is 2-4 with a 4.26 ERA, 28 Ks in 31.2 IP.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .276 with 4 HR, 20 RBI in 46 games in the bigs.

OF D.J. Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Has gotten into a rhythm since coming back from injured list. Hitting .262 with 3 RBI.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Is 9-9 with 4.52 ERA, 130 Ks in 135.1 IP.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Is 3-1 with 2 saves in 3 opportunities, 2.51 ERA, 36 Ks in 32.1 IP in Triple A Nashville. Had a save in 12.1 IP in the bigs.

P Walker Lockett, Providence, Mets, Is 4-3 in the minors this season with 45 Ks in 66 IP, 3.82 ERA. Currently at Triple-A Syracuse. Was 1-1 with 7.79 ERA, 13 Ks in 17.1 IP in the bigs.

P Alex McRae, JU, Pirates, Is 7-7 at Triple-A Indianapolis with 99 Ks in 113.1 IP. Was 0-3 with 9.98 ERA in 15.1 IP in MLB this season.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Astros, Hitting .319 with 30 RBI, HR at Triple-A Round Rock. Hit .253 with 4 RBI, 4 SBs in the bigs this season.



