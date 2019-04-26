Local MLB update: Daniel Murphy returns from injury, dodges mascot

Colorado's Daniel Murphy returned to the lineup Wednesday after spending time on the injured list.

Ten players with ties to the First Coast have been on Major League Baseball rosters this season. Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how those players are doing.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hasn’t tailed off at all. His .320 batting average is 50 points better than his career mark. Has 21 RBI, 8 HR and has scored 20 runs.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, On 60-day disabled list with back injury.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Hitting .222 with 3 RBI.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Hitting .343 with 3 HR, 12 RBI. Big bat has cooled over the last week (2 for 14) after a torrid start.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Made his return from the disabled list on Wednesday and went 1 for 4 with a run and a walk. A bigger story was that Murphy nearly got run over while taking the field in the sixth inning by one of three mascots — this one dressed like a giant tooth — competing in the Comfort Dental Tooth Trot.

“He made a really athletic maneuver.” -Daniel Murphy



A #TipOfTheCap to you, Toothy. Athletic indeed! 🦷 pic.twitter.com/O8gLtjZzFM — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 25, 2019

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, He hasn’t played this season due to forearm injury, but he’s set for a reevaluation.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .176 with 2 HR, 5 RBI.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Is 2-2 with a 3.96 ERA, 22 Ks in 25 IP.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Has one save, 6.75 ERA, 3 Ks in 5.1 IP.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Logged 2 innings in brief call-up. Struck out 3 and allowed 3 earned runs. Back in Triple A Toronto.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.