Local MLB update: Gamel with a big grab; Hays' hot start continues

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Austin Hays, a JU product, makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Omar Narvaez during the ninth inning of a Sept. 20 game. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .281 with 29 HR, 85 RBI and 89 runs scored. Cubs will likely hold him out remainder of the season as he continues to battle a hairline fracture in his thumb.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Is 13-3 with 155 Ks, 2.39 ERA. Has 16 decisions in 20 starts and has been exceptional. And he missed more two months with an upper back injury.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Hitting .249 with 7 HR, 33 RBI. Made a great catch on Tuesday against the Reds. He'll be a part of playoff baseball in Milwaukee this season.

RF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Baltimore has been woeful, but Hays' performance since his call-up has been stellar. He homered twice and drove in five runs in an 11-10 loss in 15 innings to Toronto on Tuesday. Hitting .300 with 12 RBI, 4 HR, 10 runs since promotion.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Nationals, Probably the area MVP of 2019. He's hitting a career-best .345 with 17 HR, 62 RBI. His average this season is 51 points higher than his career average of .294.

P Walker Lockett, Providence, Mets, Is 1-1 with a 7.66 ERA and 16 Ks in 22.1 IP.

P Alex McRae, JU, Pirates, Is 0-3 with 18 Ks in 24.2 IP.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Hitting .276 with 13 HR, 77 RBI.

RP Darren O'Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Has seen action in 7 games, with 4.1IP. Has 5 Ks and a 2.08 ERA.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .241 with 24 HR, 63 RBI.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .245 with 5 HR, 21 RBI in 66 games.

OF D.J. Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .231 with 3 HR, 13 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Astros, Hitting .269 with 7 RBI in 54 games.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Is 14-9 with 3.98 ERA, 150 Ks in 167.1 IP.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Had a save, 7.82 ERA in 12. 2 IP.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Was 2-4 with 28 Ks, 4.26 ERA in 31.2 IP.



