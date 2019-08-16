Local MLB update: Giants' Austin Slater continues to thrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how area players are doing in Major League Baseball.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 28 HR, 81 RBI. Late scratch for Thursday’s game against the Phillies due to illness.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Is 7-2 with 95 Ks, 3.34 ERA. Has won six straight decisions. Wasn’t the pitcher of record in 4.2 IP of Aug. 13 loss against Boston.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Has struggled in August (2 for 17), but still respectable average (.239, 6 HR, 28 RBI).

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, No slowing him down. Hitting .315 with 12 HR, 48 RBI.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Just 2 for 21 over the last week, although his average hasn’t really suffered. Hitting .283 with 11 HR, 62 RBI.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, No estimated return from 60-day DL with forearm soreness.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .230 with 20 HR, 48 RBI.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Is 2-3 with a 3.00 ERA and 26 Ks in 30 IP. Made is just 3.1 innings in a 7-3 loss to the Rangers on Aug. 14.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Proving that he belongs in the big leagues. He’s up to .284 with 3 HR, 15 RBI. Coming off of a 3-for-3 game Thursday in a 7-0 win over Arizona. Couple of good stories this week on Slater, this from the Mercury News, and another from Yahoo! Sports.

OF D.J. Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Activated from 7-day injured list after suffering concussion. Hitting .160 and an OBP of .192.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Evened record at 8-8 with 118 Ks, 4.35 ERA.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Is 1-1 with 2 saves in 3 opportunities, 3.00 ERA, 31 Ks in 27 IP in Triple A Nashville. Had a save in 12.1 IP in the bigs.

P Walker Lockett, Providence, Mets, Is 3-3 in the minors this season with 38 Ks in 60 IP, 4.05 ERA. Currently at Triple-A Syracuse. Was 1-1 with 7.79 ERA, 13 Ks in 17.1 IP in the bigs.

P Alex McRae, JU, Pirates, Is 7-7 at Triple-A Indianapolis with 86 Ks in 101.1 IP. Was 0-3 with 9.98 ERA in 15.1 IP in MLB this season.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Astros, Hitting .315 with 27 RBI, HR at Triple-A Round Rock. Hit .253 with 4 RBI, 4 SBs in the bigs this season.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.